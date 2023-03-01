PSL Points Table as Peshawar Zalmi Stun Karachi Kings

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Peshawar Zalmi made an impressive comeback as they defeated Karachi Kings in the first match of PSL 8 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Zalmi got off to a horrid start as Mohammad Amir ran riot. Amir picked up the wickets of Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam, and Saim Ayub as Karachi restricted Peshawar to 2/3 in the first few overs. Zalmi made a solid comeback courtesy of marvelous half-centuries by debutant, Haseebullah, Rovman Powell, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Zalmi recovered to post a total of 197/5.

Kings got off to a flyer with Adam Rossington and Matthew Wade taking on the charge against the Zalmi bowling unit. Peshawar bowlers came back to strike on regular intervals as Kings were unable to chase down the target.

Peshawar won the match by 24 runs as they moved ahead of Karachi in the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars 5 4 1 0 8 1.470 Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.844 Islamabad United 5 3 2 0 6 -0.334 Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 3 0 6 -0.896 Karachi Kings 7 2 5 0 4 0.565 Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 0 2 -1.977

