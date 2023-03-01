PSL Points Table as Peshawar Zalmi Stun Karachi Kings

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 1, 2023 | 10:59 pm

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Peshawar Zalmi made an impressive comeback as they defeated Karachi Kings in the first match of PSL 8 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ

Zalmi got off to a horrid start as Mohammad Amir ran riot. Amir picked up the wickets of Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam, and Saim Ayub as Karachi restricted Peshawar to 2/3 in the first few overs. Zalmi made a solid comeback courtesy of marvelous half-centuries by debutant, Haseebullah, Rovman Powell, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Zalmi recovered to post a total of 197/5.

Kings got off to a flyer with Adam Rossington and Matthew Wade taking on the charge against the Zalmi bowling unit. Peshawar bowlers came back to strike on regular intervals as Kings were unable to chase down the target.

ALSO READ

Peshawar won the match by 24 runs as they moved ahead of Karachi in the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Lahore Qalandars 5 4 1 0 8 1.470
Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.844
Islamabad United 5 3 2 0 6 -0.334
Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 3 0 6 -0.896
Karachi Kings 7 2 5 0 4 0.565
Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 0 2 -1.977

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points TablePSL Squads

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


lens

Asim Jofa’s New Eid Collection is the Perfect Blend of Luxury and Affordability
Read more in lens

proproperty

WB Delegation Reviews Progress of PLRA’s Computerization Project
Read more in proproperty
close
>