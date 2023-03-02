Oppo Shows Off AR Glasses With MicroLED Display, Smartphone Pairing, and More

During MWC, Oppo didn’t reveal a new flagship phone. Instead, the company focused on showcasing its smart device collection, including the Oppo Air Glass 2 Assisted Reality glasses, the Zero-power tag, and the Wi-Fi 6 EasyMesh router.

The Air Glass 2 is a pair of assisted reality glasses that allow users to view projected information without obstructing the view around them. Oppo introduced these glasses during Inno Day 2022, and they feature the company’s proprietary resin SRG-diffractive waveguide lens technology, which also includes vision correction support.

Each side of the frames houses a microLED display, and the glasses can beam information at up to 1,000 nits of brightness per eye. To cater to individual preferences, the frames of the Oppo Air Glass 2 can also be personalized.

These glasses are remarkably lightweight, weighing only 38 grams, which is a small fraction of most AR/VR headsets. In addition, they have a sleek design and resemble a regular pair of reading glasses.

Oppo Air Glass 2 can function as a complement to your smartphone. They are equipped to make calls, provide navigation routes, and display notifications without the need for any wired connectivity. Furthermore, Oppo has included features such as language translation and voice-to-text conversion, which benefits hearing-impaired individuals.

The Oppo Air Glass 2 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100 platform, which is commonly used in high-end smartwatches. The glasses have a 200 mAh battery, which provides up to 3 hours of usage and can be recharged via magnetic pins positioned at the back of the frames.

Each side of the frames features a pair of buttons that function as the interface controls. The glasses are also equipped with speakers, enabling users to listen to audio. The interface layout is intuitive, featuring apps such as weather, maps, and calendar, as well as a teleprompter that would be beneficial for presentations and a translation app. The menus are displayed in a bright green font, giving off a Matrix-inspired vibe.

As Air Glass 2 is currently in its concept stage, it is uncertain when Oppo will release a commercially available version of the glasses.