UAE Introduces New Law to Improve Maritime Trade in Dubai

In a bid to improve investments and trade in the maritime sector of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued a new law.

The law empowers the Dubai Ports Authority (DPA) in regulating the port sector in accordance with strategic policies. All the responsibilities of a marine and offshore services provider, Drydocks World-Dubai, will be transferred to DPA, including its employees.

DPA will also have new obligations like strategic planning and policy development, allowing it to supervise the ports and terminals in Dubai.

The authority will be responsible for managing port infrastructure, regulating operations, and overseeing businesses, as well as professionals who operate ports and terminals.

DPA will also be in charge of all duties and liabilities of Drydocks World-Dubai. The new law is expected to improve Dubai’s maritime sector and enhance its reputation as a global leader in port operations.