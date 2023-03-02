Study Reveals Sheffield’s Most Searched Gaming Characters

New research has revealed Sheffield’s favorite video game characters, with Pac-Man taking the top spot.

The study conducted by online casino guide Casino Bonus analyzed Google search data from the past five years in Sheffield, UK to determine which video game characters were the most Googled.

Pac-Man is the most popular video game character in Sheffield, with 1,900 average monthly searches. Originally released in 1980, Pac-Man is one of the most popular games across the globe.

The data found that Sonic from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is the second most popular video game character in Sheffield. The speedy, blue hedgehog has 1,600 searches on Google every month.

There has been a resurgence of interest in the character as well as the franchise as a result of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which was released in 2020 and starred Jim Carrey, with the third installment of the movie series being released next year.

Pikachu from Pokémon ranks third. Searches by Sheffield residents for Pikachu sit at an average of 1,000 per month. In 2019, Warner Bros released Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, starring Ryan Reynolds which saw searches for ‘Pikachu’ skyrocket 708% above average in the UK.

Lara Croft, the protagonist from the Tomb Raider series ranks fourth whilst Kirby from the Kirby franchise is fifth. There are 590 average monthly searches for Lara Croft in Sheffield whilst Kirby is Googled 480 times each month.

