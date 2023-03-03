Fake DG Anti-Corruption Caught Robbing Corruption Suspects

A case of fraudulent activity has recently been uncovered in Punjab, where a scammer impersonating the Director General (DG) of Anti-Corruption was found robbing people involved in corruption cases by posing as an authority figure who could settle matters.

The culprit, who operated under the guise of DG Sohail Zafar Chattha, made phone calls to senior government officials, offering to settle matters related to corruption allegations. Apart from calling Commissioner Gujranwala, the scammer also attempted to settle matters with former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) member of National Assembly (MPA) Abdul Haye Dasti, who was under investigation for alleged corruption.

According to anti-corruption officials, the fake DG made numerous calls to senior government officials pretending to be DG Chattha, offering to settle matters with authorities for the alleged suspects involved in corruption.

Two days ago, officials raided the perpetrator’s location and recovered more than Rs. 150 million. The Anti-Corruption Establishment has initiated an investigation into the fraudulent activities of the fake DG, and DG Chattha himself has approached the FIA Cyber Crime Wing to trace the accused and take legal action.

The DG has cautioned the public not to take any calls or reports from individuals posing as him seriously. He has urged individuals who receive such calls or reports to immediately inform the Anti-Corruption Establishment to prevent further fraudulent activities.