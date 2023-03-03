Severe Traffic Jams Expected Throughout Islamabad Due to Protest

Residents of the twin cities may experience traffic jams throughout Islamabad after Jummah prayers with political workers gathering to rally against rampant inflation in Pakistan.

According to an official update, the political party representatives will gather at sector G11 and move in procession to the press club in F6 Super Market. Sources say that Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, and Super Market areas are most susceptible to traffic jams.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is yet to issue an official instruction in this regard. Although, sources privy to the matter have requested the people to avoid any unnecessary movement to or within the said areas.

Bhara Kahu Fiasco

Another incident was reported on the under-construction Bhara Kahu flyover in Islamabad yesterday, whereby, the girder collapsed during installation, stalling traffic on both sides. Fortunately, the incident didn’t cause any fatalities.

This was the 2nd catastrophic failure in just a week. In the first one, the shuttering and scaffolding of the flyover collapsed, causing the death of 2 laborers and injuring 3 others.

The accidents have raised serious questions about the quality of the construction and the safety measures being employed by the relevant departments.