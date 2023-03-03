Karachi Zoo’s Extremely Rare Golden Tiger Dies Mysteriously

The death of a golden tabby tiger at the Karachi Zoo has sparked controversy over the cause of death. Reports are conflicted about the age of the animal, with most reporting the age as 21 years old.

ALSO READ Govt Goes After Modarabas Companies Defrauding Citizens in the Name of Religion

As per a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) official, the animal died of ‘natural causes, while some reports claim that the tiger was sick for the past 20 days, and was neglected by the staff for three days leading up to its unfortunate demise.

Taking note of the matter, KMC Administrator Dr. Saifur Rehman directed authorities to submit a report on the causes and circumstances surrounding the big cat’s death.

It is important to note that the life expectancy of golden tabby tigers is 20 to 25 years.

The tiger was moved from Safari Park to the zoo in 2013 and had since been a popular attraction for visitors to the zoo.