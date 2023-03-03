UAE Residents to Face Long Delays in Schengen, US, and UK Visa Applications Due to Eid

UAE residents, hoping to travel to Schengen countries, the US, or the UK, for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr break are expected to face significant delays in getting visas.

The Schengen visa, which allows travel within 26 European countries, will be particularly challenging to acquire. According to reports, residents will have to wait for weeks to secure an appointment at visa application centers.

The situation will be further complicated by the upcoming Ramadan period, which begins on 23 March in the UAE. Spring break and end-of-term vacations of schools will coincide with the first half of Ramadan. Hence, many residents will be traveling overseas.

UAE residents will also experience similar delays for US and UK visas. Applicants are advised to apply for visas as early as possible.

The UAE authorities have urged residents to exercise patience during this period of high demand for visas.

With the Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, many residents are hoping for a speedy solution to visa delays, so they can travel and enjoy the holiday with their loved ones.