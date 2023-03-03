Saudi Man Serves Tea to Guests While His Vehicle Burns in Background [Video]

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a Saudi Arabian man is seen serving tea to his guests in the middle of a desert, while his vehicle burns with flames in the background.

The video, which was originally posted on Facebook, has garnered a lot of attention, with many people finding it amusing and others questioning the man’s motives.

Here’s the video:

Some have suggested that the man may have set fire to his vehicle intentionally to make an insurance claim, while others have speculated that it could be a stunt for social media attention.

Despite the speculation, the man in the video has not made any public statement regarding the incident.

The viral video serves as a reminder of social media’s power to instantly spread information all across the world. It is unclear what the final conclusion of this incident was, but it is evident that it has sparked the interest of netizens.