Weekly Inflation Remains Above 41% Compared to Last Year

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended March 2, 2023, recorded a decrease of 0.30 percent due to a decline in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 41.07 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (311.17 percent ), cigarettes (165.86 percent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 percent), diesel (93.82 percent), petrol (77.89 percent), eggs (77.83 percent), rice irri-6/9 (76.96 percent), rice basmati broken (75.55 percent), pulse moong (73.30 percent), bananas (72.66 percent), chicken (64.70 percent) and tea Lipton (64.53 percent), while a decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (56.29 percent), chilies powdered (7.42 percent) and electricity charges for Q1 (6.64 percent).

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 240.57 points against 241.29 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 32 (62.75 percent) items increased, 09 (17.65 percent) items decreased and 10 (19.60 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175, and above Rs. 44,175 consumption group decreased by 0.08 percent, 0.09 percent, 0.12 percent, 0.20 percent, and 0.43 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include bananas (7.34 percent), long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/al Karam (3.44 percent), energy saver (3.33 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (2.48 percent), gur (2.03 percent), cooked daal (1.87 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (1.79 percent), matchbox (1.66 percent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (1.52 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands, 5-liter tin each (1.45 percent), sugar (1.07 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.98 percent), milk fresh (0.96 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.88 percent), cooked beef (0.85 percent), toilet soap (0.83 percent), rice basmati broken (0.80 percent), pulse moong (0.73 percent), and shirting (0.53 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included onions (13.24 percent), eggs (6.11 percent), garlic (4.24 percent), chicken (2 percent), LPG (1.84 percent), petrol super (1.80 percent), tomatoes (0.59 percent), pulse gram (0.38 percent) and potatoes (0.33 percent).