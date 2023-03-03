You Can Now Get Your Car’s Inspection Certificate Within Minutes in UAE

The Ajman Transport Authority has launched a new vehicle testing service where motorists can get their cars inspected without help from staff.

The Speed Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre’s “Pass and Go” service allows customers to self-inspect their vehicles, pay fees, and receive an inspection certificate without a service officer within minutes.

Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of the Transport Authority in Ajman, stated that the authority wants to improve Speed Centre services through digital transformation.

Lootah added that this service will allow customers to drive the car during the inspection process.

Once the process is completed, the customer can drive out and leave the inspection lane without having to wait for payment for the service.

The customer will receive an SMS indicating the completion of the inspection and links for electronic payment of the due amount. After the customers pay the fee digitally, the officer will give the customer the inspection certificate.