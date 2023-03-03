News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Changing Lanes at Intersections in Abu Dhabi Can Get You AED 400 Fine

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 3, 2023 | 6:14 pm

The Abu Dhabi Police Department has released a video urging drivers to obey the rules when picking lanes at intersections.

The department emphasized the significance of staying in the right or left lane when turning at an intersection. Drivers should avoid changing the mandatory lanes.

The department has warned of strict action against overtaking and lane changes at intersections. It urged drivers to pay attention to the road’s traffic lights, signs, and directional arrows.

The police has stated that radars can detect these violations, and those who do not follow the rules will be fined the equivalent of over Rs. 30,000.

The authorities have learned that the number of accidents at intersections has risen to a dangerous degree in recent times. Adhering to traffic regulations helps prevent collisions and ensures the safety of all road users.

The Police department has taken a mitigative rather than punitive approach to curbing the number of high-speed collisions at the intersections.


