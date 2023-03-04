PIA Dismisses GM Security Over Sexual Harassment

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has terminated its security General Manager (GM) after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a female employee. The Chief Ombudsman, who reviewed the harassment complaint made by the affected PIA employee, announced the verdict.

When the female employee filed a harassment complaint against the GM, she was serving in the PIA Vigilance and Security Department.

Arshad Malik, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA, took notice of the allegation in 2019 and forwarded it to the airline’s women’s protection committee. He directed the committee to examine the situation and submit a full report as soon as possible.

Once the investigation was completed, the committee recommended that the GM be dismissed, which the new PIA administration did.

Mashood Tajwar, the airline’s spokesperson, said that the committee’s recommendations would be carefully implemented and that any female employee’s objections would be addressed appropriately.