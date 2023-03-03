Threatening Message and Gunshots Target Messi Family’s Store

In a disturbing incident, two men fired shots at a closed supermarket owned by the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife, in the early hours of Thursday.

The men left a handwritten message on the ground aimed at the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, stating “Messi, we’re waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he won’t take care of you.”

ALSO READ First Finalist Confirmed for ICC World Test Championship 2023

Pablo Javkin, the mayor of Messi’s hometown, Rosario, has confirmed the unfortunate incident and has said that the purpose of the attack was to “create chaos in the city.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Rosario has been gradually becoming a nerve center for drug trafficking and is the most violent city in Argentina, with 287 murders in 2022.

The mayor, left-wing governor of Santa Fe state, and center-left national government have been passing on the responsibility for counter-narcotics measures and the use of the city’s security forces to each other.

In an official statement, the provincial police assistant chief, Ivan Gonzalez has stated that the handwritten message was not a threat but an attempt to attract attention.

Federico Rebola, the prosecutor in charge of the case, said that there had been no previously known threats made against the Roccuzzo family. He added that they were looking for more cameras to identify the perpetrators.