Pakistan Railways Rolls Out Special Trains for Tableeghi Ijtema

On the final day of the Tableeghi Ijtema, the Pakistan Railways made special arrangements for the visitors at Rai­wind Railway station.

According to Pakistan Railways (PR) sources, the department administration deployed special staff to manage heavy crowds. It instructed multiple trains with additional coaches to make a stop at the station. PR will also roll out special trains to accommodate the congregation’s attendees.

In addition, PR arranged clean drinking water, reception, and medical camps. Full-time security personnel, guidance personnel, and special seating arrangements have also been made.

ALSO READ Suzuki Sales Reach All-Time Low Due to Production Issues

Ticket Price Hike

PR seeks to resolve its financial problems by increasing platform ticket prices by 100%. The old price of platform tickets was Rs. 10, whereas the ticket now costs Rs. 20.

The department also recently increased train ticket prices due to the nationwide rise in petroleum prices. It has also hiked tariffs by 8% on all trains and classes.