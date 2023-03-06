Research Firm Reveals Best Workplaces in UAE

A leading research and training firm, Great Place to Work, has announced the best workplaces in United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2023. It has divided them into 3 categories with government, large, small, and medium-sized enterprises.
According to the Great Place to Work, companies have successfully corrected their gaps and evolved into the best workplaces, especially after the global pandemic.
The listed companies ensured the well-being of employees by creating a trustworthy foundation and communication across all hierarchies.
According to the Managing Director for the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait at Great Place to Work (Middle East), Ibrahim Mougharbel, despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, there has been an increase in support for work-life balance from leaders in the UAE.
Here is the table showing the best workplaces in UAE, as per the Great Place to Work:
|Sr.
|Workplace
|Category
|1.
|Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
|Government
|2.
|Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority
|Government
|3.
|Sharjah Electricity Water and Gas Authority
|Government
|4.
|Government of Sharjah – Department of eGov
|Government
|5.
|Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority
|Government
|6.
|McDonald’s by EFC
|Large
|7.
|Leminar Group
|Large
|8.
|Al Dabbagh Group
|Large
|9.
|Centrepoint
|Large
|10.
|Chalhoub Group
|Large
|11.
|Hilton
|Large
|12.
|DHL Express
|Large
|13.
|Shoemart
|Large
|14.
|Ajmal Perfumes Group
|Large
|15.
|FIVE Hotels
|Large
|16.
|Schneider Electric
|Large
|17.
|Babyshop
|Large
|18.
|Saudi German Hospitals
|Large
|19.
|Max
|Large
|20.
|Talabat
|Large
|21.
|Massar Solutions
|Large
|22.
|Arada
|Large
|23.
|Aldar Properties
|Large
|24.
|Deloitte
|Large
|25.
|Jumeirah Group
|Large
|26.
|Teleperformance UAE
|Large
|27.
|Apparel Group
|Large
|28.
|Al Khayyat Investments
|Large
|29.
|G Forty-Two General Trading
|Large
|30.
|Aldar Hospitalities
|Large
|31.
|THE One
|Small and Medium
|32.
|Century Financial
|Small and Medium
|33.
|Pizza Express
|Small and Medium
|34.
|Shift Electronics
|Small and Medium
|35.
|Accuracy
|Small and Medium
|36.
|Metropolitan Group
|Small and Medium
|37.
|Cisco UAE
|Small and Medium
|38.
|Maersk UAE
|Small and Medium
|39.
|Biogen
|Small and Medium
|40.
|Cogent Solutions Event Management
|Small and Medium
|41.
|Majid Al Futtaim Hospitality Services
|Small and Medium
|42.
|Oxford System Integration
|Small and Medium
|43.
|WD SOLUTIONS CO. LLC
|Small and Medium
|44.
|SEO Sherpa
|Small and Medium
|45.
|Refill Roastery
|Small and Medium
|46.
|PepsiCo
|Small and Medium
|47.
|Eaton Business School
|Small and Medium
|48.
|Aura Skypool Dubai
|Small and Medium
|49.
|Emax
|Small and Medium
|50.
|LLH Hospital & Medical Centers
|Small and Medium
|51.
|Medtronic
|Small and Medium
|52.
|Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island
|Small and Medium
|53.
|Howden Guardian Insurance Brokers
|Small and Medium
|54.
|Bacardi Ltd
|Small and Medium
|55.
|Burjeel Farha & Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain
|Small and Medium
|56.
|HSA Group UAE
|Small and Medium
|57.
|McCANN HEALTH MENA
|Small and Medium
|58.
|Beaconsmind MENA Data LLC
|Small and Medium
|59.
|Charterhouse
|Small and Medium
|60.
|Event Lab FZ LLC
|Small and Medium
|61.
|Robert Half International Inc
|Small and Medium
|62.
|The Giving Movement
|Small and Medium
|63.
|Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori
|Small and Medium
|64.
|WAHL MEA FZCO.
|Small and Medium
|65.
|Servier
|Small and Medium
|66.
|Lifecare Hospitals
|Small and Medium
|67.
|Spacewell Interiors
|Small and Medium
|68.
|Raise Fitness & Wellness
|Small and Medium
|69.
|MIDSTAR
|Small and Medium
|70.
|Burjeel Medical City & Burjeel Darak
|Small and Medium
|71.
|Medeor Hospital
|Small and Medium
|72.
|Unifonic FZE
|Small and Medium
|73.
|GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd.
|Small and Medium
|74.
|CMR SURGICAL FZCO
|Small and Medium
|75.
|Mood Rooftop Lounge
|Small and Medium
|76.
|DOLE CHINA LIMITED
|Small and Medium
|77.
|Tajmeel Medical & Dental Centers
|Small and Medium
|78.
|Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain
|Small and Medium
|79.
|Burjeel Holdings
|Small and Medium
|80.
|Deriv DMCC
|Small and Medium
Via Khaleej Times