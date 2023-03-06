Research Firm Reveals Best Workplaces in UAE

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 6, 2023 | 5:06 pm

A leading research and training firm, Great Place to Work, has announced the best workplaces in United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2023. It has divided them into 3 categories with government, large, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

According to the Great Place to Work, companies have successfully corrected their gaps and evolved into the best workplaces, especially after the global pandemic.

ALSO READ

The listed companies ensured the well-being of employees by creating a trustworthy foundation and communication across all hierarchies.

According to the Managing Director for the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait at Great Place to Work (Middle East), Ibrahim Mougharbel, despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, there has been an increase in support for work-life balance from leaders in the UAE.

ALSO READ

Here is the table showing the best workplaces in UAE, as per the Great Place to Work:

Sr. Workplace Category
1. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Government
2. Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority Government
3. Sharjah Electricity Water and Gas Authority Government
4. Government of Sharjah – Department of eGov Government
5. Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority Government
6. McDonald’s by EFC Large
7. Leminar Group Large
8. Al Dabbagh Group Large
9. Centrepoint Large
10. Chalhoub Group Large
11. Hilton Large
12. DHL Express Large
13. Shoemart Large
14. Ajmal Perfumes Group Large
15. FIVE Hotels Large
16. Schneider Electric Large
17. Babyshop Large
18. Saudi German Hospitals Large
19. Max Large
20. Talabat Large
21. Massar Solutions Large
22. Arada Large
23. Aldar Properties Large
24. Deloitte Large
25. Jumeirah Group Large
26. Teleperformance UAE Large
27. Apparel Group Large
28. Al Khayyat Investments Large
29. G Forty-Two General Trading Large
30. Aldar Hospitalities Large
31. THE One Small and Medium
32. Century Financial Small and Medium
33. Pizza Express Small and Medium
34. Shift Electronics Small and Medium
35. Accuracy Small and Medium
36. Metropolitan Group Small and Medium
37. Cisco UAE Small and Medium
38. Maersk UAE Small and Medium
39. Biogen Small and Medium
40. Cogent Solutions Event Management Small and Medium
41. Majid Al Futtaim Hospitality Services Small and Medium
42. Oxford System Integration Small and Medium
43. WD SOLUTIONS CO. LLC Small and Medium
44. SEO Sherpa Small and Medium
45. Refill Roastery Small and Medium
46. PepsiCo Small and Medium
47. Eaton Business School Small and Medium
48. Aura Skypool Dubai Small and Medium
49. Emax Small and Medium
50. LLH Hospital & Medical Centers Small and Medium
51. Medtronic Small and Medium
52. Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island Small and Medium
53. Howden Guardian Insurance Brokers Small and Medium
54. Bacardi Ltd Small and Medium
55. Burjeel Farha & Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Small and Medium
56. HSA Group UAE Small and Medium
57. McCANN HEALTH MENA Small and Medium
58. Beaconsmind MENA Data LLC Small and Medium
59. Charterhouse Small and Medium
60. Event Lab FZ LLC Small and Medium
61. Robert Half International Inc Small and Medium
62. The Giving Movement Small and Medium
63. Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori Small and Medium
64. WAHL MEA FZCO. Small and Medium
65. Servier Small and Medium
66. Lifecare Hospitals Small and Medium
67. Spacewell Interiors Small and Medium
68. Raise Fitness & Wellness Small and Medium
69. MIDSTAR Small and Medium
70. Burjeel Medical City & Burjeel Darak Small and Medium
71. Medeor Hospital Small and Medium
72. Unifonic FZE Small and Medium
73. GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd. Small and Medium
74. CMR SURGICAL FZCO Small and Medium
75. Mood Rooftop Lounge Small and Medium
76. DOLE CHINA LIMITED Small and Medium
77. Tajmeel Medical & Dental Centers Small and Medium
78. Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain Small and Medium
79. Burjeel Holdings Small and Medium
80. Deriv DMCC Small and Medium

Via Khaleej Times

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Tiktok Sensation Ayesha Mano Gets Ridiculed for Heavy Makeup in Bridal Shoot
Read more in lens

proproperty

Residents of Satellite Town Demand Strict Action Against Encroachments
Read more in proproperty
close
>