Research Firm Reveals Best Workplaces in UAE

A leading research and training firm, Great Place to Work, has announced the best workplaces in United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2023. It has divided them into 3 categories with government, large, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

According to the Great Place to Work, companies have successfully corrected their gaps and evolved into the best workplaces, especially after the global pandemic.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Announces Hundreds of Jobs for Futuristic ‘Neom’ City

The listed companies ensured the well-being of employees by creating a trustworthy foundation and communication across all hierarchies.

According to the Managing Director for the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait at Great Place to Work (Middle East), Ibrahim Mougharbel, despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, there has been an increase in support for work-life balance from leaders in the UAE.

ALSO READ Air Arabia to Resume Direct Flights Between Abu Dhabi and Baku

Here is the table showing the best workplaces in UAE, as per the Great Place to Work:

Sr. Workplace Category 1. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Government 2. Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority Government 3. Sharjah Electricity Water and Gas Authority Government 4. Government of Sharjah – Department of eGov Government 5. Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority Government 6. McDonald’s by EFC Large 7. Leminar Group Large 8. Al Dabbagh Group Large 9. Centrepoint Large 10. Chalhoub Group Large 11. Hilton Large 12. DHL Express Large 13. Shoemart Large 14. Ajmal Perfumes Group Large 15. FIVE Hotels Large 16. Schneider Electric Large 17. Babyshop Large 18. Saudi German Hospitals Large 19. Max Large 20. Talabat Large 21. Massar Solutions Large 22. Arada Large 23. Aldar Properties Large 24. Deloitte Large 25. Jumeirah Group Large 26. Teleperformance UAE Large 27. Apparel Group Large 28. Al Khayyat Investments Large 29. G Forty-Two General Trading Large 30. Aldar Hospitalities Large 31. THE One Small and Medium 32. Century Financial Small and Medium 33. Pizza Express Small and Medium 34. Shift Electronics Small and Medium 35. Accuracy Small and Medium 36. Metropolitan Group Small and Medium 37. Cisco UAE Small and Medium 38. Maersk UAE Small and Medium 39. Biogen Small and Medium 40. Cogent Solutions Event Management Small and Medium 41. Majid Al Futtaim Hospitality Services Small and Medium 42. Oxford System Integration Small and Medium 43. WD SOLUTIONS CO. LLC Small and Medium 44. SEO Sherpa Small and Medium 45. Refill Roastery Small and Medium 46. PepsiCo Small and Medium 47. Eaton Business School Small and Medium 48. Aura Skypool Dubai Small and Medium 49. Emax Small and Medium 50. LLH Hospital & Medical Centers Small and Medium 51. Medtronic Small and Medium 52. Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island Small and Medium 53. Howden Guardian Insurance Brokers Small and Medium 54. Bacardi Ltd Small and Medium 55. Burjeel Farha & Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Small and Medium 56. HSA Group UAE Small and Medium 57. McCANN HEALTH MENA Small and Medium 58. Beaconsmind MENA Data LLC Small and Medium 59. Charterhouse Small and Medium 60. Event Lab FZ LLC Small and Medium 61. Robert Half International Inc Small and Medium 62. The Giving Movement Small and Medium 63. Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori Small and Medium 64. WAHL MEA FZCO. Small and Medium 65. Servier Small and Medium 66. Lifecare Hospitals Small and Medium 67. Spacewell Interiors Small and Medium 68. Raise Fitness & Wellness Small and Medium 69. MIDSTAR Small and Medium 70. Burjeel Medical City & Burjeel Darak Small and Medium 71. Medeor Hospital Small and Medium 72. Unifonic FZE Small and Medium 73. GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd. Small and Medium 74. CMR SURGICAL FZCO Small and Medium 75. Mood Rooftop Lounge Small and Medium 76. DOLE CHINA LIMITED Small and Medium 77. Tajmeel Medical & Dental Centers Small and Medium 78. Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain Small and Medium 79. Burjeel Holdings Small and Medium 80. Deriv DMCC Small and Medium

Via Khaleej Times