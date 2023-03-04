Air Arabia to Resume Direct Flights Between Abu Dhabi and Baku

Air Arabia, the UAE-based low-cost airline, has announced that it’ll resume direct flights on Abu Dhabi-Baku (Azerbaijan) route from 13 September 2023. This is in line with the airline’s plans to expand its connectivity.

The direct flights will be operated every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) and landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport (GYD) in Baku.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Arabia, expressed excitement over the airline’s decision. He revealed that Baku is an important route in the airline’s expansion plans. The move will also support both countries’ aviation and tourism sectors.

Air Arabia has been expanding its network in recent years, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It operates flights to over 170 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.