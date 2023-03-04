Air Arabia to Resume Direct Flights Between Abu Dhabi and Baku

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 4, 2023 | 5:49 pm

Air Arabia, the UAE-based low-cost airline, has announced that it’ll resume direct flights on Abu Dhabi-Baku (Azerbaijan) route from 13 September 2023. This is in line with the airline’s plans to expand its connectivity.

ALSO READ

The direct flights will be operated every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) and landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport (GYD) in Baku.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Arabia, expressed excitement over the airline’s decision. He revealed that Baku is an important route in the airline’s expansion plans. The move will also support both countries’ aviation and tourism sectors.

ALSO READ

Air Arabia has been expanding its network in recent years, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It operates flights to over 170 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Mathira Slays With her Killer Looks in Viral Video
Read more in lens

proproperty

ACE Punjab to Probe PTI Government’s Development Projects
Read more in proproperty
close
>