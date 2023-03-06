Saudia to Increase Flights to UK, China, and Other Destinations

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 6, 2023 | 5:25 pm

Saudia, one of the major airline carriers in Saudi Arabia, is expected to launch 4 new routes, Beijing (China), Birmingham (UK), Johannesburg (South Africa), and Kano (Nigeria), this year.

The new routes are part of the Saudi government-backed Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) to attract around 100 million tourists annually by 2030.

ALSO READ

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ACP, Ali Rajab stated that the air connectivity initiative will play a key role in boosting tourism as well as generating new opportunities for businesses.

CEO of Saudia, Ibrahim Koshy, remarked that the proposed routes will also increase religious tourism for Hajj and Umrah. So far, the exact launch date and the number of flights for the upcoming routes haven’t been announced yet.

ALSO READ

According to reports, the Saudi government also plans to launch a new Riyadh-based airline under the national aviation strategy.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Tiktok Sensation Ayesha Mano Gets Ridiculed for Heavy Makeup in Bridal Shoot
Read more in lens

proproperty

KRT and Bank Alfalah to Build Homes for Flood-Hit Communities
Read more in proproperty
close
>