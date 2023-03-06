WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Mute Calls From Unknown Numbers

One of the problems with WhatsApp is how easy it is to grab anyone’s phone numbers through groups or communities. While blocking text messages is relatively easy, getting calls from unknown numbers can be quite aggravating.

Thankfully, WhatsApp is bringing a solution to this issue soon.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp beta for iOS has just received a new feature, letting you silence calls from unknown numbers. However, these calls will still be shown in your call lists and notifications, as shown in the screenshot below.

The toggle shown in the screenshot will be located in the app’s settings.

This should help reduce spam calls significantly, which have been on the rise over the past few years. This should also help keep WhatsApp users safe since scam calls often attempt to steal your personal data or rob you.

WhatsApp already gives you the option to block and report such contacts, but this new feature should make things even better.

This option is still under development so there is currently no launch date at the moment. Note that it has only been spotted on the iOS version of the app so far and Android users may have to wait before they can get their hands on it.

In any case, we will keep you updated. Stay tuned.