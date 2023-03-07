Here’s a Sporty 150CC Bike You Didn’t Know Was Up for Sale

The automobile industry of Pakistan is becoming a post-apocalyptic wasteland with carmakers announcing frequent production cuts, laying off staff, and struggling to sell. The increase in petrol prices has added fuel to this fire (pun intended).

The bike industry is viewing this as an opportunity for growth. In a recent development on that front, a Pakistani bike maker, Super Star, has launched a 150CC scrambler to appeal to enthusiasts as well as daily commuters.

Dubbed Falcon 150 — the bike is a direct competitor to Suzuki GS 150 and Hi-Speed Infinity SR 150. One of the special attributes of this bike is its classic scrambler design.

It has a modern-retro, stripped-down styling with sporty graphics, a classic fuel tank with carved spaces on the sides to tuck in the knees, a free-flow exhaust, long-travel suspension, and retro headlight and taillight. The bike is available in five color options including:

Grey

White

Army Green

Red

Black

It bears mentioning that the design is not just for show. With the long-travel suspension, Falcon 150 can also do light off-roading.

The bike has an Over-Head Valve (OHV) 150CC air-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes approximately 12 horsepower (hp) and is paired with a 5-speed transmission with a return-shift pattern.

Other features include:

Scrambler handlebar

A flat seat for two

18-inch rims with flat tires

Front and rear single-piston caliper disc brakes

A single-dial gauge cluster that displays: RPM Speed in kilometers per hour Gear position Blinkers Trip meter Odometer Fuel



With an impressive array of features and a unique look, one would think that Falcon 150 would be an expensive bike. But no!

The Super Star Falcon 150 costs Rs. 295,000, however, the registration cost may bring its price tag up to slightly over Rs. 300,000. Given its features and handsome looks, Falcon 150 is a bargain compared to several other 150CC bikes in Pakistan.