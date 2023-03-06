Ghandhara Nissan Shuts Down Car Plant

The economic crisis in Pakistan has severely impacted all industries, including the barely surviving auto industry. The fact that Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) — assembler of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro in Pakistan — has suspended vehicle production for 7 days testifies to the dire state of the industry.

From March 6, 2023, to March 10, 2023, the company will observe non-production days (NPDs). The company will resume operations on Monday, March 13, after the upcoming weekend. It cites import restrictions on completely knocked-down (CKD) kits as the reason for the NPDs.

The notification is as follows:

Chery has also become popular among crossover shoppers across Pakistan. Although, the recent decline in production and sales has dampened the company’s progress.

Furthermore, the turbulent currency value is also taking a toll on car prices, subsequently causing the demand to decline. Experts reckon that this situation is likely to persist, which may lead to a mass exodus of several new automakers.