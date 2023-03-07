NA Body Recommends Approving Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill 2023

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce has recommended approving the Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with slight amendments.

The meeting of the Standing Committee was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo on Tuesday.

The said legislation will facilitate local brand owners of Pakistan to protect their trademarks in up to 130 countries by filing a single international application in one language and paying one set of fees to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). It will also enable provisions to the Madrid Protocol for the international registration of Trademarks and electronic validity/payment of the documents.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Usman Ibrahim, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaza Fatima Khawaja (through video-link), Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Farukh Khan and Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani (through video-link). Senior officers of the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Law and Justice, TCP, IPO, NFML, and TDAP were also present in the meeting.