UAE Announces Major Decision for Public Schools

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 7, 2023 | 11:22 am

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced to outsource 28 public schools to the private sector.

The decision comes after UAE Cabinet authorized a new operational model for Al Ajyal Schools. He tweeted that the goal is to transfer expertise and diversify options for parents.

What is The New Operational Model?

The model is a fusion of the UAE and the US curricula. Emirates School Establishment (ESE) supervises the Arabic language, Islamic studies, moral education, and social studies. Meanwhile, the American curriculum features mathematics, science, and other subjects.

Last year, 10 schools implemented the operational model. Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Sarah Al Amiri, revealed that another 8 schools will adopt this model during this academic year, bringing the total to 18.

