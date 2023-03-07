UAE Announces Major Decision for Public Schools

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced to outsource 28 public schools to the private sector.

The decision comes after UAE Cabinet authorized a new operational model for Al Ajyal Schools. He tweeted that the goal is to transfer expertise and diversify options for parents.

واعتمدنا اليوم النموذج التشغيلي لمدارس الأجيال والتي يتم من خلالها تعهيد 28 مدرسة حكومية لإدارتها من خلال مشغلين من ذوي الخبرة من القطاع الخاص لمدة 3 سنوات.. الهدف نقل الخبرات.. وتنويع الخيارات أمام أولياء الأمور. pic.twitter.com/l4DyUGlebr — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 6, 2023

What is The New Operational Model?

The model is a fusion of the UAE and the US curricula. Emirates School Establishment (ESE) supervises the Arabic language, Islamic studies, moral education, and social studies. Meanwhile, the American curriculum features mathematics, science, and other subjects.

Last year, 10 schools implemented the operational model. Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Sarah Al Amiri, revealed that another 8 schools will adopt this model during this academic year, bringing the total to 18.