Saudi Arabia to Donate 1 Million Copies of Holy Quran in Ramadan

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 7, 2023 | 10:44 am

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to distribute 1 million copies of the Holy Quran among different countries during Ramadan. The Minister of Islamic Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, stated that the distribution would be conducted in 22 countries in 76 different languages.

King Salman bin Abdul Aziz approved the decision. This initiative highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment to promoting Islamic values and its efforts to spread the message of peace and unity to people worldwide.

ALSO READ

This move is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to improve interfaith dialogue, cultural exchange, and cooperation between nations.

50% Quota for Hajj Pilgrims Paying in Dollars

Earlier, the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony increased the special quota from 25% to 50% for pilgrims paying in dollars for the Government Hajj Scheme 2023. The decision came after a severe dollar shortage in the country.

ALSO READ

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Golden Hour: Yashma Gill Rocks No Makeup Look in Bright Pink Jora
Read more in lens

proproperty

PHA Opens Booking for Low-Cost Apartment Project in Gilgit
Read more in proproperty
close
>