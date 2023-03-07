UAE Fatwa Council Explains Hag Al Leila Celebrations

The Fatwa Council in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a clarification on the Shariah ruling regarding Hag Al Leila celebrations, marked on 15 Sha’ban in Arab countries.

On Hag Al Leila, children stroll around their neighborhoods singing songs and people give them goodies and sweets. However, some individuals oppose these celebrations, describing them as non-Islamic.

In response to those, Fatwa Council stated that the mid-Sha’ban’s eve is one of the virtuous nights when Allah bestows his mercy over his servants. It clarified that there isn’t anything wrong with children celebrating this occasion as per the Shariah.

Similarly, it isn’t also wrong to give them gifts, including sweets and other things. The council also reiterated that it’s an inherited custom and isn’t prohibited in Islamic law.

What is Hag Al Laila?

Hag Al Laila, also called Laylat Al-Bara’ah, is a festival celebrated in Arab countries on the night of 15 Sha’ban. It’s a cultural occasion and not a religious obligation. During this festival, children dress up in traditional clothes, go door to door, and collect sweets and treats from their neighbors.