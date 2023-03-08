Fishermen Kill Endangered Dolphin Near Gwadar

In another tragic incident, a lifeless baby dolphin was discovered on the shores of West Bay near the Gwadar port on Tuesday evening.

Sadly, this marks the fourth reported case in the past six months, with local officials alleging that all four dolphins were killed by unaware fishermen.

Abdul Rahim, the Deputy Director of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), found the dolphin’s body and confirmed its recent death.

According to Rahim, the dolphin was already classified as an endangered species by international organizations. He attributed its untimely demise to by-catch from monofilament fishing gillnets used by local fishermen.

“I have recorded the marks on the dolphin’s body, and it is evident that it died due to fishing nets,” he shared, adding, “These dolphins are harmless and pose no threat to anyone. Unfortunately, fishermen unintentionally kill them without realizing their value.”

Environmentalists and marine experts believe that the number of dolphin fatalities is on the rise due to illegal fishing practices. These dolphins thrive in shallow waters and creeks, and fishermen are not knowledgeable about their presence, causing harm to such species.

Rahim has appealed to all fishermen to refrain from hurting these beautiful creatures, stressing the need to raise awareness and promote responsible fishing practices. The loss of these precious animals is a huge tragedy and a grim reminder of the need for conservation efforts to protect marine life.