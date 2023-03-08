Govt to Pay Rs. 10 Million for Treatment of Squash Legend Jansher Khan

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has decided to grant a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 10 million for the medical treatment of legendary Squash player, Jansher Khan.

The decision to approve the grant was taken today during a meeting of the ECC, presided by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ishaq Dar. The summary of the medical grant was provided by the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee.

Jansher Khan, widely considered one of the greatest squash players of all time, has been suffering from various health issues over the past few years. Three years ago, Jansher underwent a double back surgery due to a chronic condition developed due to a vigorous training regime during his playing days.

One of the greatest athletes that Pakistan has produced, Jansher won a record-breaking eight World Open titles during his career. He also won six British Open titles and two US Open titles in his illustrious career.

‘The King of Squash’ also won numerous other championships and awards throughout his career, including several Asian Games gold medals and multiple titles at the Pakistani National Championships.

His success helped to popularize squash in Pakistan and around the world, and he remains a beloved figure in the sport. After retiring in 2001 due to multiple injuries, he has continued to work to promote squash all over the world.