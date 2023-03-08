Meri Pharmacy: Simplifying Healthcare

Meri Pharmacy’s campaign #HealthCarePeNoCompromise, has masses questioning the authenticity of their medications.

Focusing on the three key elements, Meri Pharmacy asserts that the presence of a certified pharmacist to ensure accurate information is a must.

This should be backed by the presence of a cold storage facility to guarantee that temperature-controlled medications are kept in the right environment to maximize efficacy.

Lastly, Meri Pharmacy believes that knowing your customers and providing monthly prescription refill services should be the cornerstone for every pharmacy.

Expanding on their vision to simplify healthcare, Meri Pharmacy has set out to build a managed marketplace whose goal is to digitize, aggregate, and optimize consumer access to medicines, healthcare products, and related services.

To further this cause, they are hoping to revolutionize the supply chain of pharmaceuticals by completely digitizing the existing process (B2B2C) while creating a network of neighborhood pharmacies that act as specialized healthcare units backed by a customized warehouse driven by technology.

The combination of the brand ambassador, Ali Gul Pir, fits perfectly with the brand: Authentic, local, community-oriented, and easy to approach.

As a hybrid pharmacy model, they have rapidly grown to 15 branches across Karachi within a year and have a growing online presence with a loyal customer base.

With plans to scale rapidly, Meri Pharmacy is determined to make healthcare more accessible and affordable across Pakistan.