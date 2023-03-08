Pak-UK Agree to Enhance Bilateral Trade Ties

Member of British Parliament and British Prime Minister’s Trade envoy Mark Eastwood called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar for the enchantment of bilateral trade.

The minister appreciated the trade envoy’s efforts for the enhancement of bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said Pakistan honored trustworthy relations between the two countries adding that there was great potential for investors in the field of education, health, energy, textile, and other sectors. He said economic stabilization and economic growth are the key priorities of the present government and hoped for stability in the country in near future.

The UK trade envoy also stressed the enhancement of bilateral trade. He acknowledged that a large number of Pakistanis residing in the UK are playing their role in the development of the country.