CDA Approves Funds Worth Billions for Development Projects in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the allocation of funds worth billions of rupees for various development projects in three constituencies of Islamabad.

The funds will be utilized for improving infrastructure, including water supply, sewerage, road paving, construction, and repair, and building community centers in the region.

The CDA has allocated funds to several union councils of NA 52, 53, and 54. A whopping Rs. 1.49 billion have been allocated for water supply, while Rs. 3.38 billion have been earmarked for sewerage and road paving.

The development of roads is also a priority, and Rs. 4.40 billion have been allocated for road construction and repair.

A community center in Golra Sharif is also on the list of projects, with Rs. 20.4 million allocated for its construction. Power and gas projects have not been ignored, with Rs. 950 million earmarked for their development in several areas, including Noorpur, Malpur, Phulgaran, Pind Bagwal, and Chirah.

The development funds will also be spent in Kirpa, Sihala, Tarlai, Chak Shahzad, Margalla Town, Shah Allah Ditta, Kot Jandan, Golra Sharif, and Jhangi Syedan.