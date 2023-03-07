FBR Restores FASTER System for Payment of Sales Tax Refunds

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday restored the FASTER system for payment of sales tax refunds to exporters.

In this connection, the FBR’s technical teams along with PRAL and relevant Inland Revenue officials from the operations side tested the system and removed errors and problems in the system.

The FBR has started issuing electronic refund payment orders (e-RPOs) to the exporters and pending refunds up to Feb 20 would be issued and directly credited into the exporter’s accounts.

The FBR has also started processing of Sales Tax applications filed under the FASTER system and also issued eRPOs (electronic refund payment orders) for subsequent release of refund claims under the Sales Tax Act and Rules.

It is pertinent to mention here that ProPakistani reported on Monday that the Fully Automated Sales Tax e-Refund (FASTER) system is down for the last two months due to a system glitch.