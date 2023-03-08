FBR Still Hasn’t Launched Parliamentarian Tax Directory Despite Cabinet Orders

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is reluctant to launch the Parliamentarian Tax directory 2020.

Sources told ProPakistani that FBR did not release the Parliamentarian Tax directory 2020 despite the fact, the cabinet on January 3, 2023, directed FBR to launch the Parliamentarian Tax directory.

Sources added that FBR is awaiting the directions of Finance minister Ishaq Dar as when he directs, the department will launch the parliamentarian tax directory.

The FBR in January 2022 had launched the Parliamentarian tax directory of 2019 and the department has yet to public details of parliamentarians for 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Sources said that FBR has also enhanced preventive measures with regard to stopping the leakage of tax details of public office holders or politically exposed persons after the leakage of the former Chief of Army Staff and its family members’ tax details.