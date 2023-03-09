Google to Host 7 ‘Women Techmakers’ Events Across Pakistan

Google is organizing 7 Women Techmakers (WTM) events in Pakistan this year to support and empower more than 1,550 developers across five cities. WTM is a global initiative to provide visibility, community, and resources for women in tech.

The seven events, which will comprise rallies, workshops, networking events, and conferences, will run from March to May, and provide training in various entrepreneurship areas including leadership, technical skills, and how to overcome unique challenges facing women in tech.

The first event started on March 8, marking International Women’s Day (IWD). The IWD theme for WTM events this year is #DareToBe, where Google encourages women to dream big and take risks.

Local WTM Ambassadors will host the events with support from Google. The WTM Ambassador program supports women in tech who are looking to make an impact and give back to their communities. As ambassadors, they will engage with their communities by participating in one or more leadership activities on a quarterly basis.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka said:

These events, in collaboration with Women Techmakers (WTM) Ambassadors, don’t only recognize the accomplishments of women in tech, but will also encourage more women to join the fast-growing tech industry. Over the years, WTM and its ambassadors have organized many events that have helped women developers reach their true and full potential.

An attendee from last year’s program, Manahil Qureshi, recalled her experience at the WTM: