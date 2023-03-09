Graana.com Releases Its First ESG Annual Report of the Year 2022

Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) refer to a set of criteria that investors use to evaluate a company’s sustainability and ethical impact. ESG takes into account the company’s environmental performance, social responsibility, and corporate governance practices.

The environmental aspect of ESG evaluates a company’s impact on the natural world, including its use of resources, energy consumption, and carbon footprint. Moreover, social factors refer to practices such as a company’s labour practices, human rights records, and community involvement while corporate governance factors include a company’s board structure, executive compensation, and transparency.

Graana.com has released its ESG (Environment, Social and Corporate Governance) Annual Report 2022. It is one of the first companies in Pakistan to adopt Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) as part of its efforts towards sustainable business practices.

Connection with Planet Earth

Graana.com is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, enhancing its eco-friendly portfolio, and enabling a sustainable business model. For this purpose, our entire construction portfolio filters through a thorough environmental impact assessment, in line with the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997 and IEE/EIA Regulations 2000.

TameerSeTaleem

TameerSeTaleem, as the name suggests, is an innovative and sustainable funnel of resources whereby we redirect our construction waste and leftover material to fill in the lack of the very resources in the underprivileged schools in slum areas.

Graana x Animals

Graana x Animals is a novel campaign aimed at promoting animal welfare in the twin cities of Pakistan. In its initial phase of 2021-2022, the campaign delivered a TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Release) concept in collaboration with the District Commissioner Islamabad, CDA, and MCI.

It also worked on animal rights awareness and proposed animal-friendly city models. This year the focus will shift towards streamlining stray food availability in the capital city for stray animals.

Flood Relief Campaign 2022

Pakistan declared a state of emergency in August as floods wreaked havoc across the country.

Graana.com launched a three-tier holistic plan for flood relief efforts;

In-cash and in-kind donations together with the constant awareness of climate change and flood relief Feasibility studies in rehabilitation efforts with key INGOs and governmental authorities Preventive and climate-resilient policy research via IIPS.

Giving Back to Society

Cycling Sundays

Graana.com in collaboration with the Islamabad administration kickstarted the Cycling Sundays initiative with a vision to introduce a healthier and more energetic lifestyle during the Covid-19 pandemic. Soon Cycling Sundays became a popular fitness ritual in the capital city attracting adults and youngsters alike.

Blood Donation Drives

A healthier society emerges when all sections of society complement each other’s needs. Recognizing the ever-present need for blood donors, Graana.com keeps up the practice of blood donation drives across the organization for various ailments to inculcate a sense of community service within its ecosystem.

Pinktober

Graana.com understands the importance of highlighting breast cancer awareness in October every year. Not only are awareness sessions for breast cancer prevention held to educate our female employees, but a month-long online campaign is also conducted to educate the general public.

Graana.com x STEAM Pakistan

Young girls are the prime source of bright ideas and talent in Pakistan. Under the collaboration, volunteers from our company deliver STEAM Safeer sessions in government schools on topics related to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) subjects.

Good Governance

Helping People Invest Right

Owing to responsible accountability and transparency, Graana.com provides thorough property verification services for its clients through its corporate partner – PropSure.

Through this partnership, our clients can access free property valuation services through the Ownership, Approval, Demand, and Delivery (OADD) model for their projects and properties.

Industry Research and Innovation

Graana.com regularly collaborates with the Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies (IIPS) to disseminate research-based findings and insights to propagate public policy dialogues that can help realize sustainable development goals in Pakistan.

It helps improve policies and decision-making through research and analysis on important topics of urban planning, climate-resilient construction, industry innovations, and sustainable development strategies.

Our major deliverable has been Vision 2047 upon which we are expanding partnerships with our industry counterparts and public authorities. This vision paves way for a unique industry research and innovation trend that targets the growth potential of Pakistan

To read more about Graana.com’s ESG efforts, click here.