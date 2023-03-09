Residential Mega-Island Project Launched in Abu Dhabi

Ramhan Island, a mega-project worth $3.5 billion, has officially been launched in Abu Dhabi. The project is being developed by Eagle Hills over a natural island. The development company is owned by Mohamed Alabbar, the Founder of Emaar, which built the world’s tallest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa.

According to reports, Ramhan Island will feature 1,800 standalone villas, 900 houses, a hotel, and a marina. It’ll have 4 communities, Marine Island Villas, Cove Island Villas, Breeze Island Villas, and View Island Villas.

ALSO READ UAE Reveals 6 Job Types Currently in Practice

All 4 communities will enjoy the views of mangrove trees and bays. The villas will have around 3-7 bedrooms, spread over at least 2,862 sq. ft. The smallest one costs around $1.743 million.

As quoted by Arabian Business, Emaar’s Founder stated that living on a natural island is extremely rare and it’s something never experienced before.

UAE is popular for its tourist-centric islands, particularly artificial ones. 3 of them, Palm Jumeirah, Deira Island, and Palm Jebel Ali, are located in Dubai alone. They were developed by Nakheel, a government-run real estate business.