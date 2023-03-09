UAE and Gulf Countries to Merge and Launch a Joint Traffic System

In a move to increase traffic safety and coordination among motorists and traffic departments, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will link traffic fines via an integrated system.

The new system is in its final stages and is expected to be implemented soon. The integrated system will reduce the rate of accidents and violations, standardize regulations, and increase safety for all residents.

ALSO READ Sharjah Announces Ramadan Rules and Permits for Restaurants

It will also allow easy information exchange among GCC countries. After the implementation, motorists in UAE and GCC countries will be liable for traffic violations committed in any country.

Even after returning to the country of residence, the motorist will still have to pay the fines via the linked system. Last month, UAE and Qatar announced a bilateral integrated system for traffic violations.

ALSO READ UAE Reveals 6 Job Types Currently in Practice

The integrated traffic system attempts to ensure road safety by reducing the confusion brought on by different laws among GCC states.