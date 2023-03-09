Sharjah Announces Ramadan Rules and Permits for Restaurants

Sharjah Municipality has announced rules for restaurants during Ramadan. They’re aimed at regulating operations and food displays during fasting hours.

Eateries must acquire permits to operate during the fasting hours. They’re divided into 2 categories. The first permit is for operations and food display during the day and costs AED 3,000.

ALSO READ UAE Reveals 6 Job Types Currently in Practice

The second permit is for displaying food before the iftar. It can be acquired for AED 500. Eatery owners can apply for the permits at Food Control Section Counter, Suburbs Affairs Department, and Industrial Area 5.

These permits are only for food served outside the restaurant premises. Customers won’t be allowed in dining halls and food preparation is only allowed inside kitchens. To get these permits, there’re certain requirements that must be met.

ALSO READ All the Records That Jason Roy and Quetta Gladiators Broke Against Peshawar Zalmi

Here’s the list of requirements: