Sharjah Announces Ramadan Rules and Permits for Restaurants

Sharjah Municipality has announced rules for restaurants during Ramadan. They’re aimed at regulating operations and food displays during fasting hours.
Eateries must acquire permits to operate during the fasting hours. They’re divided into 2 categories. The first permit is for operations and food display during the day and costs AED 3,000.
The second permit is for displaying food before the iftar. It can be acquired for AED 500. Eatery owners can apply for the permits at Food Control Section Counter, Suburbs Affairs Department, and Industrial Area 5.
These permits are only for food served outside the restaurant premises. Customers won’t be allowed in dining halls and food preparation is only allowed inside kitchens. To get these permits, there’re certain requirements that must be met.
Here’s the list of requirements:
- Food display is allowed outside premises on sidewalks. The location mustn’t be sandy.
- Food must be displayed in a glass box and in a stainless-steel container.
- Food must be covered with food-grade aluminum foil or plastic wrap.
- Packaging must be of food-grade material.
- Food must be kept at ideal temperatures but mustn’t be refrigerated or frozen.
- Food must be prepared by permit holders.