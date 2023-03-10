Karachi Excise Dept Unable to Keep Up With Official Number Plate Demand Following Crackdown

Following Sindh government’s crackdown against unregistered and fake number plates, demand for official vehicle registration plates has reached an all-time high.

According to a media report, the government began taking action against illegal vehicles on February 28 after the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack.

During a press conference, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon stated:

If someone sells an unregistered vehicle that is then used in a crime, the showroom owner will also be held liable for the crime.

Citing customs intelligence sources, the report added that contractors’ inability to supply thousands of number plates in Punjab and Sindh has caused computerized number plate shortages.

The report highlights that as a result, the crackdown has become a bother for the public because they cannot get official plates. The provincial government had ordered the computerized number plates in 2020.