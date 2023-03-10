Shahid Afridi to Come Face to Face Against Gautam Gambhir in Cricket Once Again

Former Pakistani captain, Shahid Afridi, will play against former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, in the opening game of the third edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC).

The former all-rounder will captain Asia Lions while the former left-handed batter will lead India Maharajas in the 10-day tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar.

Three teams, World Giants, India Maharajas, and Asia Lions, will contest a total of eight matches, and all the encounters will take place at the Asia Town Cricket Stadium.

Fans will see the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar, Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Amir, and Sohail Tanvir play for Asia Lions.

Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina, S. Sreesanth, and Robin Uthappa will represent India Maharajas in the event.

Former Indian skipper and head coach, Ravi Shastri, is the League Commissioner, and former Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami, is the Women Empowerment Ambassador.

The inaugural season of the league was hosted at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat in January 2022 while the second season of the league was held in India in September 2022.