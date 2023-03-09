Chris Gayle’s 2-Year-Old Prediction About Saim Ayub Goes Viral

The rising star, Saim Ayub has been creating waves in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with his exceptional performances for Peshawar Zalmi.

In his previous encounter against Quetta Gladiators, Saim Ayub played a scintillating innings of 74 runs off just 34 balls, which included six boundaries and five maximums.

Saim’s outstanding performances have been attracting attention from all corners, reminding everyone of a statement made by West Indian batting great, Chris Gayle during the sixth edition of PSL.

Gayle, who was playing for Quetta Gladiators at the time, had singled out Saim Ayub as one of the rising stars of Pakistan cricket, stating, “I saw him [Saim] bat last night, and he looked like one for the future.”

Since then, Saim Ayub has gone from strength to strength, and his performances have been praised by fellow cricketers and captains alike.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has been impressed with the young batter’s skills, calling him a “quick learner” who is always focused on improving his shot selection.

Saim Ayub’s performances have not gone unnoticed by other PSL teams, with Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan taking to Twitter to praise the young star, stating, “Saim is class. Future superstar.”

