PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Demolish Islamabad United

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Lahore Qalandars cemented their top spot in the PSL points after their massive win against Islamabad United.

ALSO READ Possible Scenarios for Multan, Peshawar and Quetta to Qualify for PSL Playoffs

Lahore got off to a flying start courtesy of Fakhar Zaman and Kamran Ghulam. Fakhar, who was dropped twice, went onto smash a brilliant century as he helped Lahore to 226/5 in their innings.

Islamabad failed to get go from the start as Lahore bowled beautifully. United lost wickets on regular intervals and could only manage 107 as they were bundled out.

Lahore moved to 14 points and all but confirmed their position at the first spot in the PSL standings. Islamabad stay second and will be looking to retain the spot.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars (Q) 9 7 2 0 14 1.494 Islamabad United (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 -0.713 Multan Sultans 8 4 4 0 8 0.473 Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 4 0 8 -0.580 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -1.120 Karachi Kings (E) 9 2 7 0 4 0.358

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads