PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Demolish Islamabad United

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 9, 2023 | 10:52 pm

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Lahore Qalandars cemented their top spot in the PSL points after their massive win against Islamabad United.

Lahore got off to a flying start courtesy of Fakhar Zaman and Kamran Ghulam. Fakhar, who was dropped twice, went onto smash a brilliant century as he helped Lahore to 226/5 in their innings.

Islamabad failed to get go from the start as Lahore bowled beautifully. United lost wickets on regular intervals and could only manage 107 as they were bundled out.

Lahore moved to 14 points and all but confirmed their position at the first spot in the PSL standings. Islamabad stay second and will be looking to retain the spot.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Lahore Qalandars (Q) 9 7 2 0 14 1.494
Islamabad United (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 -0.713
Multan Sultans 8 4 4 0 8 0.473
Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 4 0 8 -0.580
Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -1.120
Karachi Kings (E) 9 2 7 0 4 0.358

