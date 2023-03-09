PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Demolish Islamabad United

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Lahore Qalandars cemented their top spot in the PSL points after their massive win against Islamabad United.
Lahore got off to a flying start courtesy of Fakhar Zaman and Kamran Ghulam. Fakhar, who was dropped twice, went onto smash a brilliant century as he helped Lahore to 226/5 in their innings.
Islamabad failed to get go from the start as Lahore bowled beautifully. United lost wickets on regular intervals and could only manage 107 as they were bundled out.
Lahore moved to 14 points and all but confirmed their position at the first spot in the PSL standings. Islamabad stay second and will be looking to retain the spot.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Lahore Qalandars (Q)
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|1.494
|Islamabad United (Q)
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|-0.713
|Multan Sultans
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|0.473
|Peshawar Zalmi
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|-0.580
|Quetta Gladiators
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-1.120
|Karachi Kings (E)
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0.358
