Top Dubai School to Increase Teacher Salaries Following Tuition Fee Hike

GEMS, a Dubai-based private school, has revealed that it will raise teacher salaries after the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced an increase in private school fees in the city.

Group CEO of GEMS Education, Dino Varkey, declared that they will start increasing teacher salaries for Indian curriculum schools in April and for international schools in September this year.

ALSO READ UAE Officially Announces Ramadan Working Hours

Overall, enrollment in private schools in Dubai has gone up by 4.5%. In 3 years, 22 new schools have opened in the city, raising their total number to 216.

School Fee Increase Allowed For Dubai’s Private Schools

KHDA has recently allowed private schools in Dubai to increase tuition fees by 3% in the 2023-24 academic year. The decision was announced after reviewing the current economic situation in the city and the operational expenses of private schools to sustain quality education.

ALSO READ Weekly Inflation Soars to 42% Due to Higher Food and Fuel Prices

The amount by which schools can increase the tuition fees depends on the inspection rating from Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau.

As per the rules, private schools, maintaining the same inspection rating, can increase the fees by 3%. However, schools, whose inspection ratings dropped, will not be eligible for a fee increase.