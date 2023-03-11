Saudi Arabia Announces School Holiday Ahead of Major Racing Event

Jeddah Education Department (JED) has announced that schools will remain closed on Sunday 19 March across the city for F1 Grand Prix, a major racing event.

Weekend in Saudi Arabia falls on Friday and Saturday, whereas working days are from Sunday-Thursday. Resultantly, schools will be enjoying a long weekend from Friday 17 March until Sunday 19 March.

ALSO READ Here’s How Much Govt Hajj Scheme Will Cost This Year

نظراً لإقامة سباق الفورميلا 1 في مدينة جدة خلال الفترة 25 – 27 شعبان 1444هـ ..

فقد تقرر أن يكون يوم الأحد الموافق 27 شعبان 1444 هـ إجازة لكافة طلاب وطالبات و منسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس بمحافظة جدة .#تعليم_جده pic.twitter.com/mivda2Cd1U — إدارة تعليم جدة (@MOE_JDH) March 9, 2023

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saudi Motorsport Company, Martin Whitaker, remarked that they are excited to welcome F1 back to Jeddah for the third time in less than 18 months.

He said that fans will enjoy the weekend packed with breathtaking racing and expectations are high with SMC all set to meet the challenge.

Special Visa for Expats

Saudi Arabia, earlier, announced that it will now allow all residents in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries to get a tourist visa.

ALSO READ Top Dubai School to Increase Teacher Salaries Following Tuition Fee Hike

The new decision, announced by the Ministry of Tourism (MoT), means that regardless of their profession, residents can apply via the “Visit Saudi” platform for an e-visa, given that their residence permit is valid for no less than three months.

According to the MoT, first-degree relatives of residence visa holders and domestic workers, hoping to visit the Kingdom with their sponsors are also eligible for this scheme.