Saudi Arabia Announces School Holiday Ahead of Major Racing Event

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 11, 2023 | 3:19 pm

Jeddah Education Department (JED) has announced that schools will remain closed on Sunday 19 March across the city for F1 Grand Prix, a major racing event.

Weekend in Saudi Arabia falls on Friday and Saturday, whereas working days are from Sunday-Thursday. Resultantly, schools will be enjoying a long weekend from Friday 17 March until Sunday 19 March.

ALSO READ

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saudi Motorsport Company, Martin Whitaker, remarked that they are excited to welcome F1 back to Jeddah for the third time in less than 18 months.

He said that fans will enjoy the weekend packed with breathtaking racing and expectations are high with SMC all set to meet the challenge.

Special Visa for Expats

Saudi Arabia, earlier, announced that it will now allow all residents in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries to get a tourist visa.

ALSO READ

The new decision, announced by the Ministry of Tourism (MoT), means that regardless of their profession, residents can apply via the “Visit Saudi” platform for an e-visa, given that their residence permit is valid for no less than three months.

According to the MoT, first-degree relatives of residence visa holders and domestic workers, hoping to visit the Kingdom with their sponsors are also eligible for this scheme.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Hania Aamir Earn Style Points with Her Casual Laid Back Looks [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

DHA Quetta Hands Over Possession of Early Bird Residential and Commercial Plots
Read more in proproperty
close
>