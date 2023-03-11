Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts for Refusing to Wear Shirt With Betting Company’s Logo

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi stood firm on his values and beliefs by refusing to wear a shirt with the logo of a betting company during the Legends League Cricket (LLC).

The incident occurred during the opening game of the third edition of the league at the Asia Town Cricket Stadium, where the Asian Lions comfortably defeated the India Maharajas.

Despite the possibility of facing fines from the organizers of the tournament, Afridi concealed the logo on his shirt, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his principles.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 41-year-old cricketer is known for being vocal about his stance against gambling, which he considers to be against his beliefs and values.

The former all-rounder was the captain of the Asia Lions, while Indian former opening batter, Gautam Gambhir led the India Maharajas in the first game of the 10-day tournament in Doha, Qatar.

The Asian Lions comprised a star-studded lineup, including Pakistani legendary cricketers such as Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Abdul Razzaq, and Sri Lankan cricketers.

On the other hand, the Indian Maharajas were captained by Gautam Gambhir and included players such as Murali Vijay, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh, and Muhammad Kaif.

Former Indian skipper and head coach Ravi Shastri is the League Commissioner, and former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami is the Women Empowerment Ambassador.

The inaugural season of the league was hosted at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat in January 2022, while the second season of the league was held in India in September 2022.