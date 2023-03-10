Peshawar Zalmi’s Mentor Inzamam-ul-Haq Wants Bigger Boundaries in PSL

In a thrilling encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 8, Quetta Gladiators achieved the highest target ever in PSL history, thanks to a remarkable performance by their batters.

The Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi had set a mammoth target of 241 runs, which Quetta Gladiators chased down in just 18.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

After the crushing defeat, Inzamam-ul-Haq, the mentor of Peshawar Zalmi, expressed his dissatisfaction with the boundary line and called for an increase in its length.

The legendary batter believes that the boundary line should be increased to 75 meters from its current 70 meters to provide a better balance between bat and ball.

The demand for an increase in the boundary line is not new in the cricketing world, with many former players, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, advocating for it.

However, the issue remains controversial, with some believing that it would adversely affect the skills of batters while others have supported the idea.

It is worth noting that six individual batters have hit centuries so far in the tournament, and the highest-ever successful run chase in the history of PSL also happened this year.

