PSL Points Table as Multan Sultans Qualify for PSL Playoffs

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Multan Sultans registered a record breaking run chase against Peshawar Zalmi to confirm their spot in the PSL playoffs.
Zalmi got off to a sensational start courtesy of a century opening stand between Babar Azam and Saim Ayub. Mohammad Haris added the fireworks later on in the innings as Peshawar scored 242/6.
Sultans got off to a poor start as they lost openers Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan cheaply. Kieron Pollard and Rilee Rossouw took on the charge with Rossouw scoring a magnificent century. Sultans managed to chase down the target with 5 balls to spare as they booked a spot in the next round.
Sultans moved to 10 points while Zalmi are rooted at the fourth spot with 8 points and one game to go.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Lahore Qalandars (Q)
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|1.494
|Islamabad United (Q)
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|-0.713
|Multan Sultans (Q)
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|0.489
|Peshawar Zalmi
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.584
|Quetta Gladiators
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-1.120
|Karachi Kings (E)
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0.358
Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads