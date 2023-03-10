PSL Points Table as Multan Sultans Qualify for PSL Playoffs

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Multan Sultans registered a record breaking run chase against Peshawar Zalmi to confirm their spot in the PSL playoffs.

Zalmi got off to a sensational start courtesy of a century opening stand between Babar Azam and Saim Ayub. Mohammad Haris added the fireworks later on in the innings as Peshawar scored 242/6.

Sultans got off to a poor start as they lost openers Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan cheaply. Kieron Pollard and Rilee Rossouw took on the charge with Rossouw scoring a magnificent century. Sultans managed to chase down the target with 5 balls to spare as they booked a spot in the next round.

Sultans moved to 10 points while Zalmi are rooted at the fourth spot with 8 points and one game to go.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars (Q) 9 7 2 0 14 1.494 Islamabad United (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 -0.713 Multan Sultans (Q) 9 5 4 0 10 0.489 Peshawar Zalmi 9 4 5 0 8 -0.584 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -1.120 Karachi Kings (E) 9 2 7 0 4 0.358

