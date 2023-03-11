Travel Agency Workers Arrested for Hajj and Umrah Fraud

As per reports, four employees of a travel firm in Karachi were caught by police on Friday for scamming individuals under the premise of Hajj and Umrah.

The travel business, known as Karwan-e-Islami, was searched by officials at Soldier Bazar No 3 and the culprits were arrested.

ALSO READ Here’s How Much Govt Hajj Scheme Will Cost This Year

According to police, the operation was carried out in response to civilian complaints. Following an extensive investigation, the four workers were detained, and five charges were filed against them at Soldier Bazaar police station.

The travel agency’s owner remains at large, and officials are undertaking raids to apprehend him. As per police sources, the apprehended individuals are in physical remand and have been transferred to jail.