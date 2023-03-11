Here’s How Much Govt Hajj Scheme Will Cost This Year

Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, disclosed the estimated costs for citizens registering for the government Hajj plan in 2023, just a day after the Federal Cabinet authorized Hajj Policy 2023.

Pilgrims in northern Pakistan will pay Rs. 1.175 million (Rs. 11.75 Lakh) for Hajj, whereas those from southern Pakistan are to pay Rs. 1.165 million (Rs. 11.65 Lakh).

Hajj applications will be accepted from 16 to 31 March 2023 and will be accepted through 14 approved banks around the country.

Those who have performed Hajj in the previous 5 years will be barred from applying under the normal Hajj system, while the age limit has been removed this year.

The government has set aside a 50 percent quota in the official Hajj Plan 2023 for those who choose to perform private Hajj. The minister further stated that Hajj expenditures have increased by over Rs. 350,000 owing to the rupee’s devaluation versus the dollar.

He did, however, emphasize that the costs of the Hajj program are still lower than neighboring countries like India, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Minister Abdul Shakoor also commended the government for overcoming Hajj currency exchange concerns. He acknowledged that the price of necessary products and commodities in Saudi Arabia has risen owing to tax increases.