UAE Officially Announces Ramadan Working Hours

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially notified Ramadan working hours for all government ministries and federal employees. The new timings will be applicable after Ramadan starts on 23 March in UAE.

Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) issued a notification, stating that federal employees will be working from 9 AM to 2:30 PM from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, they will be working from 9 AM to 12 PM.

ALSO READ Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Hold Grand Feast After Ramadan Moon Sighting

الهيئة تحدد ساعات دوام الحكومة الاتحادية خلال شهر رمضان المبارك من الاثنين إلى الخميس: 09:00 – 02:30

الجمعة: 09:00 – 12:00 مع جوازية استمرار الجهات الاتحادية في تطبيق لوائح العمل المرن المعتمدة لديها، وذلك ضمن حدود عدد ساعات العمل المعتمدة يومياً. pic.twitter.com/jgaCTcAchc — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) March 10, 2023

Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society (EAS), Ibrahim Al Jarwan, stated that Ramadan will start on Thursday 23 March. It will be 29 days long, with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on Friday 21 April.

The Ramadan crescent will not be visible in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India. Resultantly, these countries will commence the holy month on Friday 24 March.

Dubai Announces School Timings for Ramadan

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has released new timings and instructions during Ramadan for schools across Dubai.

ALSO READ Thousands of Pakistan-Made Bikes Are Getting Sold in Afghanistan Every Month

According to the notification, schools must hold a maximum of five hours of classes during Ramadan and end before 12 PM on Fridays for Jumma prayers.

Fasting students will be allowed to not participate in Physical Education (PE) classes if requested. Homework and revisions will also be decreased to not overburden fasting students during the holy month.