Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Launches Direct Flights to Jordan

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has launched direct flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) to Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in Amman, Jordan.

The airline will operate three flights weekly. Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Arabia, stated that they are dedicated to improving the tourism sector in both countries.

Maureen Bannerman, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Abu Dhabi Airports, said that the new route will provide more options for travelers and will establish AUH as the preferred choice.

People can now book direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Amman by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call center, or through travel agencies.

Launched in June 2022, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi travels to 31 destinations from UAE’s capital. It has 68 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR in its fleet. The planes also include ‘SkyTime,’ an in-flight entertainment service.

Launching More Flights to Iraq

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will commence two new flights to major Iraqi cities, Baghdad and Erbil, starting on 22 June this year.

The airline will operate two weekly flights, linking AUH with Baghdad International Airport (IATA) and Erbil International Airport (EIA).